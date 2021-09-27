Causeur, a French magazine, used the photos of five baby boys reflecting different ethnicities and introduced them with a provocative phrase title: "smile you are great-replaced!''.

For its September issue, the magazine's main topic is stated on the cover with a subtitle that read: "The new demography of France with documents and figures'’. It clearly shows the magazine intends to stoke the fears of demographic change, a classic example of how media organisations tend to toe the far-right line.

The multi-ethnic babies illustrated in the magazine are meant to show how France is changing from predominantly white to ethnically diverse country, a reality many countries are facing due to globalisation and free trade agreements. The US takes pride in its diversity, although white supremacy is on the rise there as well.

For Causeur, the understanding of demographic change is pretty pedantic, illustrative of how the white population is dwindling. The publication's management and editors are feeling threatened by fellow French citizens who come from different backgrounds, such as Africans, Muslims and Asians. Them replacing the French people is a common fear that influences the country's politics to a great extent.

While this extremist initiative pleased many far-right French people, others condemned the racist references of the magazine betokening hate speech crime rather than freedom of expression.

''Uninhibited racism''

Elisabeth Moreno-Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities- denounced the magazine on September 17 and described it as 'disgraceful' while saying that the inter-ministerial delegation for the fight against racism filed a criminal charge against the publication of the magazine.

Moreno made a statement on social media describing the sheer racism on the magazine cover as the abject front page by saying: “Let us be clear: behind the conspiracy theory of the ‘great replacement’ based on skin colour or ethnic origin hides uninhibited racism”.

Former Interior Minister and politician from the ruling Republican March (LREM) party Christophe Castaner declared that Causeur magazine covered racism targeting children and that he was proud to defend a France where all children are born with the same rights and discrimination will always be a crime.

Thomas Portes, spokesman for presidential candidate Sandrine Rousseau also pointed out the magazine cover on Twitter saying it is ''despicable'' and that Causeur should be sanctioned immediately for its racist publication.

Aude Lancelin, on the other hand, who used to be a journalist for the magazine, described it as an "Islamophobic rag".

The Great Replacement theory behind the cover

On September 17, the magazine's editorial director Elisabeth Levy made statements to justify the choice of the cover during a french talk show called Do not touch my TV.