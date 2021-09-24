Afghan girls were prevented from returning to school on Saturday on September 11 as classrooms across Afghanistan reopened for the first time since the Taliban took over the country, raising fears that their hardline regime will deprive millions of Afghan girls of their right to education.

As the day unfolded, many Afghans found it hard to reckon with the sight of schools without female teachers and students.

"All male teachers and students should attend their high schools and religious seminaries," the Taliban said, not mentioning whether their regime will allow high school girls to study in schools.

So once again, a new generation of Afghan girls fell victim to the Taliban's narrow-minded approach, turning all the hopes and aspirations they had imagined for their progress and self-sufficiency into despair.

Women, who were considered an active and dynamic part of Afghan society, are now forced to stay at home and isolate themselves.

"I wanted to become a journalist. I don't think I can fulfil that dream now. I don't know if they (Taliban) would let us go back to school. Even if they allowed us to attend the high schools again, there would be no quality education," Zeinab, a 17-year-old student who studied in grade nine in Herat, told TRT World.

When the Taliban were in power in the late 90s, they imposed draconian restrictions on women, banning them from education, work and forbidding them from leaving the house without wearing a burqa or without a male companion.

Ever since the Taliban was ousted from power in 2001, Afghanistan's education sector improved significantly with enrolments in schools and literacy rates -- especially for girls and women -- rising to great margins.

The number of girls in primary school has increased from almost zero in 2001 to 2.5 million in 2018. Today 4 out of 10 students in primary education are girls, while the female literacy rate nearly doubled in a decade to 43 percent in 2018.

Long-standing challenges

Numerous legal and policy actions were initiated over the last two decades to expand access, and enhance the quality of education while diminishing inequalities between girls and boys. For instance, in 2010, the former Afghan government ratified Convention against Discrimination in Education, providing the main legal framework for the right to education in Afghanistan.

The law clearly states that citizens of Afghanistan, be it a man or a woman, have equal rights to education. The law left no room open for any kind of discrimination.

Now there is increasing concern that the right to education and lifelong learning opportunities, which the Taliban considers inappropriate for girls and women, could be curtailed.

"I never saw this classroom so empty in the past two decades. All the students have lost faith towards a bright future and have become pessimistic,” said a teacher at Gohar Shad Begum girls’ high school in Faryab.

A 16-year-old Marjan recently went to her school in Mazar-e-Sharif along with her younger sister. She returned home feeling dejected.

"Our classmates and teachers were not there. I am speechless and have no idea about my future," she said.

The Taliban appeared moderately more open to women's education when they ordered all primary school students back to school. Nevertheless, if the secondary schools do not reopen for girls, the commitments to allow primary education would become vague.

The primary schools for male students and teachers started in the provincial city of Farah, furthermore primary schools in districts, especially Bakwa district, the pivot home to the massive narcotics production and trade, are unclear.