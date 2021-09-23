As Germans go to the polls later this week to elect their representatives for the Bundestag, migrant communities are increasingly making their voices heard with parties fielding dozens of candidates to capture the diverse voter demographics.

The elections on September 26 will determine who will succeed Angela Markel as chancellor, while the prospect of a multi-party coalition coming into power is growing stronger as the traditional dominance of the centre-right CDU/CSU and centre-left SPD is being replaced by a more fragmented political landscape.

A 2020 study by the Expert Council on Integration and Migration found that 65 percent of Germans with a so-called ‘migration background’ – first or second-generation migrants - voted in the last federal elections in 2017, against 86 percent of those with German roots.

The research group also points out that voting in a general election is conditional upon German citizenship, which further exacerbates the divide - in 2019, only 2.5 percent of those eligible were naturalized. Federal statistics show that the number of Syrians who acquired German citizenship rose by 74 percent in 2020 to 6,700, but that is still a fraction of the 700,000 Syrians who are estimated to live in Germany.

Those who are not cut out of Germany’s electoral life may feel alienated by an overall lack of minority representation in the Bundestag.

Research found that while 22.5 percent of the German population has a migration background, they remain underrepresented in parliament as only 8 percent of German MPs are migrants or have at least one parent with roots abroad. Here are some of the stories of the candidates seeking to reverse that trend.

Shoan Vaisi, German-Iranian

A Kurd from Iran, Vaisi arrived in Germany as a refugee a decade ago.

"I know this from my own history. How it is to have to flee from death. When you are so desperate that you try to escape at any cost," the 31-year-old former wrestler said in an interview with Germany’s public broadcaster, Deutsche Welle.

Vaisi is running as a candidate for the left-wing Die Linke party in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, far from the party’s traditional eastern base.

While he sees his work with Die Linke as simply a continuation of his political activism back home, he resolved to run for a Bundestag seat when he saw a Syrian-born candidate for the Greens, Tareq Alaows, withdraw from the race after receiving death threats.

Earlier this year, he wrote on Twitter: "The threats against Alaows have shown how alarming the idea of a refugee sitting in the Bundestag is for the racists in Germany. I would like to make their nightmare a reality." He says social inequality and a more humane migration policy are on top of his agenda.

Joe Chialo, German-Tanzanian

51-year-old Joe Chialo, a former music industry manager born in Bonn to a family of Tanzanian diplomats, is running with the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin’s upscale Spandau borough.