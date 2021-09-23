The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan last month, the Taliban claimed victory and is now in charge of some 40 million people.

A month later, the group established its government, but it came with a series of major crises that they now have to deal with.

In this moment of upheaval, world powers now have leverage over the Taliban and its pursuit of legitimacy.

So the Taliban, in a bid to get international recognition, sanctions relief and international assistance to run the country, made a request to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week. The group also nominated their spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador.

This request was made by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday and asked to speak during the annual high-level meeting of the General Assembly.

The move set up a face-off with Ghulam Isaczai, the UN ambassador in New York representing Afghanistan's previous government.

Guterres' spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said the rival requests for Afghanistan's UN seat is sent to a nine-member credentials committee, whose members include the United States, China and Russia.

But the committee is unlikely to decide before Monday, the last day of the annual high-level meeting of the General Assembly, so it's unlikely the Taliban foreign minister will address the world body.

However, foreign powers must decide whether the newly formed Afghan government, that remains on terrorist watch lists around the world, should get international recognition as an urgent humanitarian crisis unfolds in Afghanistan, analysts say

"The 1.2 billion dollars pledged in Geneva needs to be spent on humanitarian issues, but the Taliban lack international recognition as well as the human capital in their regime to manage such an undertaking," Hameed Hakimi, a research associate at London's Chatham House told TRT World.

Countries such as China, Russia and the regional economies cannot become an alternative source of funding for a donor-driven economy which the Taliban need in order to run a functioning administration, Hameed said, adding that western donor nations are irreplaceable in that regard, which gives these nations leverage over the Taliban.

"In my judgment the international donors, particularly the US-led western nations, would not be keen to grant the Taliban recognition or a UN seat at this stage. These countries know their leverage against the Taliban lies primarily in the donors’ ability to open the aid taps, or to close them, for Afghanistan."

The UN, the US and other western countries have called on the Taliban to form an inclusive government, including regional countries such as Pakistan, China and Russia, representing women and the country’s ethnic and religious minorities in order to be considered for international recognition.

Last week, Pakistan’s national security adviser called on the world to “engage” with the Taliban's government.