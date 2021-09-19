Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has not ruled out seeking re-election to parliament within the next two years, he told Reuters in an interview, undeterred by a corruption conviction that would block him from running.

Speaking to Reuters on Saturday, Najib challenged his disqualification saying: “It is subject to interpretation.”

“It depends on interpretation in terms of the law, the constitution and whatever happens in court proceedings,” Najib said.

Asked if he would contest the next elections due by 2023, he said: “Any politician who would want to play a role would want a seat in parliament.”

Opponents had expressed fears that party leaders facing charges could secure leniency once back in control.

READ MORE: Malaysian ex-PM Najib sentenced to 12 years jail for abuse of power