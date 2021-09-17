“My husband had our 4-year-old on his back and our 6-year-old in his arms. As he came back to help me enter the church, they shot him.”

This testimony comes from one refugee whose husband was shot dead by Tigrayan rebel fighters after entering and attacking a refugee camp near an Orthodox church in Hitsats on November 23.

These were neither the first nor the last attacks against them.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, Eritrean refugees were subjected to many cases of abuse in Hitsats refugee camps in Tigray.

The lethal violence occurred amid ongoing fighting between local forces and the Ethiopian government, which is backed by their Eritrean allies, since November. The ongoing conflict has shaken the Horn of Africa.

“Eritrean refugees have been attacked both by the very forces they fled back home and by Tigrayan fighters,” said Laetitia Bader, Horn of Africa director at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

HRW, the international rights watchdog, investigated crimes by interviewing refugees and probing satellite imagery before revealing the report on Thursday.

November: bloodshed with detentions

On November 19, Eritrean forces entered Ethiopia's Hitsats town and indiscriminately killed many residents while occupying the refugee camp.

Four days later, on November 23, the Tigrayan militia arrived at the camp and attacked refugees as the heavy clashing started with Eritrean soldiers at around 6 a.m near the Orthodox church for several hours. Nine refugees were killed while at least 17 were severely wounded.

The first person to take a bullet was a 27-year-old man. He was shot three times near the church but survived, according to his cousin.

“The third bullet was hardest to get out. There was no anaesthetic; it was horrific. He screamed so much.”

The Tigrayan militia withdrew from the town after the combat.

Later, on November 26, Eritrean forces detained at least two dozen refugees who were regarded as opposition supporters. Their locations remain unknown.

According to one refugee, the forces had sources in the camp to gain information about them.

“We were so scared. We didn’t trust each other anymore, and we didn’t dare to speak among ourselves.”

The Eritrean forces pulled out of the camp in early December.

December: torturing rapes with remaining killings and arbitrary detentions