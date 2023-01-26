WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Colombian drug-trafficking magnate 'Otoniel' pleads guilty in US
If sentenced, Dairo Antonio Usuga David will face mandatory minimum term of 20 years and up to life in prison.
Former Colombian drug-trafficking magnate 'Otoniel' pleads guilty in United States / AP
January 26, 2023

A former Colombian drug trafficker pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges in the US including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

Besides charges of running a multibillion dollar drug organization and overseeing a paramilitary group known as the Clan del Golfo, or Gulf Clan cartel, Dairo Antonio Usuga David, alias "Otoniel," also pleaded guilty to related drug distribution charges, according to the Justice Department.

"When sentenced, Usuga David will face a mandatory minimum term of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison," said the department in a statement. "As part of the plea agreement, Usuga David also agreed to pay a $216 million forfeiture money judgment."

The former drug lord is also accused of carrying out acts of violence against law enforcement, military personnel and civilians in Colombia and elsewhere.

"With today’s guilty plea, the bloody reign of the most violent and significant Colombian n arcotics trafficker since Pablo Escobar is over," said United States Attorney Breon Peace.

Usuga David was extradited from Colombia to the Eastern District of New York in May 2022.

READ MORE: "Deadly clashes erupt between ELN rebels, ex-FARC fighters in Colombia"

SOURCE:AA
