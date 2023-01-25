In a country with more guns than people — and one emerging from three years of isolation, stress and infighting amid the pandemic — Americans are beginning 2023 with a steady barrage of mass slaughter.

Eleven people were killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans. A teen mother and her baby were shot in the head in an attack that killed five generations. A 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher in the classroom — the list goes on.

"We've been through so much in these past few years, and to continue to see case after case of mass violence in the media is just overwhelming," said Apryl Alexander, an associate professor of public health at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

"When does this stop?"

The carnage over eight days in California, where the dance hall victims on Saturday night were among two dozen people killed in three recent attacks, brought painful reminders to families of last year's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, several Uvalde families and parents travelled more than three hours to their state's Capitol to renew calls for tighter gun laws, even if they have little chance of winning over the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Americans have come to endure mass shootings in churches and grocery stores, at concerts and office parks, and inside the homes of friends and neighbours. The violence is blamed on hatred toward other communities, grievances within a group, secrets within families and bitterness among colleagues.

But it often ends when a man with a grudge grabs a gun.

Sometimes, it's not clear whether a grudge is even part of the equation.

"There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting," Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said after three people were shot dead at a Circle K convenience store in Washington state early on Tuesday, adding to the national grief.

Nearly 400 million guns in private hands

Gun sales in the US hit historic highs as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the economy stalled and people took to the streets to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Nearly 23 million firearms were sold in 2020, according to industry analysts.

The surge largely continued the following year, with sales spiking 75 percent the same month that a mob attacked the US Capitol, before dipping to about 16 million this year.