Two hundred children who arrived in the UK seeking asylum without their parents in the last 18 months are missing, immigration minister Robert Jenrick has said.

Thirteen of them are under 16 years old and one is a girl, Jenrick told parliament on Tuesday, adding that they were mostly Albanian.

Albania was the top nationality claiming asylum in the UK with 13,650 applications submitted within a year up until September 2022, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

On Sunday, the Observer newspaper reported that young asylum seekers were being "kidnapped" by criminal gangs outside their hotel in Brighton city in southern England.

"Children are literally being picked up from outside the building, disappearing and not being found. They're being taken from the street by traffickers," a source working for government contractor Mitie told the newspaper.

Sussex Police said they had received no reports of people being kidnapped from hotels in Brighton, but that it did receive a report of two children housed at one of the hotels getting into a car nearby in May 2022.

"The vehicle was stopped on the M25 (motorway) and two men were arrested on suspicion of intent to commit human trafficking," said the force.

"Three young passengers were taken into the care of the Home Office."

Hundreds of thousands missing each year