The United Nations human rights chief has called on Eswatini to swiftly and impartially investigate the brutal killing of prominent opposition politician and human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko.

"Thulani Maseko was a stalwart of human rights who, at great risk to himself, spoke up for many who couldn't speak up for themselves," Volker Turk said in a statement on Monday.

"His cold-blooded killing has deprived Eswatini, southern Africa and the world of a true champion and advocate for peace, democracy and human rights."

Maseko was shot through the window while he was inside with his family, the spokesman said.

In his statement, Turk called on the Eswatini authorities "to ensure a prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigation is held into his killing... and to hold all those responsible to account in fair trials".

Maseko, a leading human rights lawyer and columnist, was the founder of the Multi-Stakeholder Forum (MSF) - a coalition of opposition parties, associations and churches.

In 2014, he was jailed for contempt of court over articles critical of the government and judiciary, but was acquitted on appeal and released a year later.