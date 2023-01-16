Somalia's armed forces have captured a strategic coastal town that the Al Shabab terror group had held for more than a decade, according to top officials.

Government forces on Monday took the port town of Harardhere as well as the nearby town of Galcad in central Somalia's Galmudug region, Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur said in a broadcast on state-owned television.

"Haradhere and Galcad districts have been taken from the hands of the Al Shabaab terrorists," Defence Minister Nur said.

"This means al Shabaab is overpowered and gone. The remaining towns will also be liberated soon."

Harardhere was a major base for pirates hijacking merchant ships until 2011. It was later taken over by Al Shabab, which first rose up against the government in 2007 before pledging allegiance to Al Qaeda.

Also on Monday, government forces, acting jointly with militias and regional forces from Galmudug and forces from the neighbouring region of Puntland, captured Eldheere, another town in Galmudug, a senior Puntland forces officer, Mowlid Mahad, told Reuters news agency.

Deputy telecommunications minister Hussein Ahmed, one of several senior officials embedded with the troops that advanced on Haradhere, told AFP news agency that the port had been a key supply route for Al Shabab for both people and goods.

Al Shabab's spokespersons could not immediately be reached for comment.

'They play a long game'