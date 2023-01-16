WORLD
There is 'no room' in New York for migrants: mayor
The influx of migrants has exacerbated a housing crisis in New York and a worsening homeless crisis in the city.
Busloads of migrants have been shipped north to New York and other cities by Republican-run states. / AP Archive
January 16, 2023

The mayor of New York has travelled to the Mexican border city of El Paso and declared that "there is no room in New York" for busloads of migrants being sent to America's most populous city.

Eric Adams, a Democrat, was also critical of the administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden, saying "now is the time for the national government to do its job" about the immigrant crisis at America's southern border.

Sunday's visit of a New York mayor to a southern border city about the issue of immigrants is unprecedented.

READ MORE: US launches online application system for Mexican border asylum seekers

Busloads of migrants have been shipped north to New York and other cities by Republican-run states. That has exacerbated a housing crisis in New York and a worsening homeless crisis in the city.

Adams's trip to El Paso comes after he said the migrant influx into New York could cost the city as much as $2 billion, at a time when the city is already facing a major budget shortfall.

In recent months the Republican governors of Florida and Texas have sent thousands of migrants seeking sanctuary in the US to cities run by Democratic politicians, including New York, Chicago and Washington, DC.

READ MORE:New US border plan poses risks to fundamental human rights: UN

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
