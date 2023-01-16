The mayor of New York has travelled to the Mexican border city of El Paso and declared that "there is no room in New York" for busloads of migrants being sent to America's most populous city.

Eric Adams, a Democrat, was also critical of the administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden, saying "now is the time for the national government to do its job" about the immigrant crisis at America's southern border.

Sunday's visit of a New York mayor to a southern border city about the issue of immigrants is unprecedented.

