Climate activists pledged on January 8 to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battleground between the government and environmental campaigners.

Plans to expand the Garzweiler coal mine over Lutzerath village began after the German government struck a deal with German multinational energy company RWE in October 2022 that allowed the village to be demolished in return for an agreement from RWE to bring forward its coal phase-out from 2038 to 2030.

The energy company plans to extract 280 million tonnes of lignite by 2030.

Thousands of people from across Germany gathered last week to protest training and a subsequent demonstration in Luetzerath, which lies west of Cologne.

German authorities started to clear the protest camp in Lutzerath on Wednesday following clashes between hundreds of police deployed to the area and climate activists.

Protests continued in persistent rain on Saturday as police again tried to hold back the crowd from reaching the edge of the Garzweiler mine and Lutzerath village itself.

Organizers said about 35,000 people took part in the demonstration, while police put the figure at up to 15,000.

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined the demonstrators on Saturday as they walked through the nearby village of Keyenberg, protesting the clearance of Lutzerath. Protesters chanted “Every village stays” and “You are not alone.”

Extinction Rebellion, Fridays for Future, Last Generation and Scientist Rebellion are among the groups supporting the protest.

Lutzerath has become a symbol for environmentalist groups demanding an end to the use of coal and fossil fuels in Germany.

Why is Germany turning to the world's dirtiest fossil fuel?

Germany is racing to replace Russian natural gas after Moscow cut off a key pipeline to the continent over the summer.

At odds with the government's climate protection promises, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition is increasing investment in fossil fuels.

In July last year, Germany’s two houses of parliament passed emergency legislation to reactivate mothballed coal-fired power plants in order to support electricity generation amid gas shortages.

By the end of September, NPR media organisation reported that at least 20 coal-fired power plants nationwide were being resurrected or extended past their closing dates to ensure Germany has enough energy to get through the winter.

More than a third (36.3 percent) of the electricity fed into the German power grids between July and September 2022 came from coal-fired power plants, compared with 31.9 percent in the third quarter of 2021, according to German statistics office Destatis.