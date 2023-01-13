The Biden administration has launched an online appointment system as the only way for migrants to get exceptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum - the US government's latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement.

US Customs and Border Protection on Thursday began allowing migrants to make appointments up to two weeks out using its website and through CBPOne, a mobile app that the agency has used in limited ways since 2020.

CBPOne is replacing an opaque, bewildering patchwork of exemptions to a public health order known as Title 42, under which the government has denied migrants' US and international rights to claim asylum since March 2020.

Until now, CBP has arranged exemptions through advocates, churches, attorneys and migrant shelters, without publicly identifying them or saying how many slots were available.

The advocates have chosen who gets in, with CBP having final say.

Under the new system, migrants apply directly to the agency, and a government official will determine who gets in.

Exemptions for Title 42 are meant to go to the most vulnerable migrants.

Thursday's rollout is separate from measures announced last week to expel migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to Mexico under Title 42 and — at the same time — allow up to 30,000 migrants from those four countries to be admitted to the United States every month under humanitarian parole for two years if they apply online, pay their airfare and provide a financial sponsor.

READ MORE:Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue takes centre stage