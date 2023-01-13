At the heart of the fiercest Russian offensive in Ukraine is the city of Bakhmut, a battle Moscow appeared to be determined to win at any cost.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the Russian attack around Bakhmut as “madness”, referring to the nearby salt mining town of Soledar, which he said, “is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes”.

Backed by Wagner mercenaries – and reinforced by freed prison inmates – Russia has shown an evident willingness to take heavy losses to capture Bakhmut, located between the pro-Moscow separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Most of Soledar, a strategic town north of Bakhmut, and Bakhmutske, a critical nearby village, appeared to have been captured by Wagner forces, though Ukraine has refuted the mercenary group’s claims of capturing Soledar and said intense fighting continues to rage.

Russian capture of Bakhmut is “possible” while it’s “definitely not likely in the nearest perspective,” says Illia Ponomarenko, a defence and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian newspaper.

“Russia has been trying to get Bakhmut since at least August, to very limited results. So far, the situation has been complicated for Ukrainian forces, but the city’s geographic position and strong Ukrainian defences are holding on,” Ponomarenko tells TRT World.

Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior analyst at New Lines Institute, also thinks that “Russia may have the military capability to capture Bakhmut eventually”, but “it will take a gruelling fight and come at a significant cost for Russian forces.”

“Russia can probably capture the city if Vladimir Putin demands it,” says Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired Professor of Military History from the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University.

“They appear to be trying to encircle the city at this time. Offensive operations are always more costly than defensive operations - so Putin will have to decide if the costs are worth the effort. I don’t think Russia’s objective is geographical. Bakhmut itself has no (strategic) value,” Erickson tells TRT World.

‘A test of wills’

While Bakhmut does not have significant strategic importance, the battle has a strong psychological value for Ukraine, becoming a symbol of resistance against the Russian offensive. For Moscow, it is also equally crucial because President Vladimir Putin needs a clear victory to show the Russian public that things are not going so badly, according to Ponomarenko.

“Bakhmut is mostly a political goal for Russia - it’s being done mostly for the sake of propaganda reasons to show everybody that after so many months and utter failures in Kherson and Kharkiv, it still can capture a more or less significant city,” says the Ukrainian analyst.

Erickson also thinks that the city has enormous psychological value to both sides. “Like Stalingrad, the Hurtgen Forest, or Verdun, the battle for Bakhmut has become a test of wills,” says the military analyst, referring to three critical battlefields during the two world wars where one side was under prolonged siege.

Stalingrad, a city in southwestern Russia renamed Volgograd, was the location of the deadliest battle in WWII between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Red Army. The defending Soviet forces were able to repulse the Germans despite heavy losses. The battle of Stalingrad is widely seen as the turning point in the European front of WWII.

The Hurtgen Forest refers to another critical WWII battle between US forces and Germany in late 1944. The superior number of American forces, which fought their most extended battle ever in US history, could not overcome fierce German defence lines, leading to severe losses and retreat for the allied forces.

France’s Verdun was also the scene of one of the most protracted battles between the defending French and attacking German armies in WWI, costing both sides hugely.