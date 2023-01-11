WORLD
3 MIN READ
German police launch operation to evict activist from disputed village
Activists say bulldozing the Luetzerath village to expand the nearby Garzweiler coal mine would result in huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions.
German police launch operation to evict activist from disputed village
About 100 activists kept up efforts to try to block the way into the village. / AP
January 11, 2023

German police have entered a disputed village to evict climate activists protesting at the site in an effort to prevent its demolition to make way for the expansion of a coal mine.

Officers in riot gear moved into the tiny hamlet of Luetzerath on Wednesday which has becomea flashpoint of debate over the country’s climate efforts.

Some stones were thrown at advancing police.

Police announced that the operation had started and that the area would be fenced off. They said on Twitter that people "currently have the possibility to leave the site without further police measures".

About 100 activists kept up efforts to try to block the way into the village.

The government and utility company RWE say the coal is needed to ensure Germany’s energy security.

READ MORE: Germans asked to save more gas as temperatures drop

Recommended

Activists at war

On Tuesday, protesters refused to heed a court ruling effectively banning them from the area. Some dug trenches, built barricades and perched atop giant tripods in an effort to stop heavy machines from reaching the village, before police pushed them back by force.

RWE wants to extract the coal beneath Luetzerath, which it says is necessary to ensure energy security in Germany. 

The company reached a deal with the regional government last year that allows the village to be destroyed in return for ending coal use by 2030, rather than 2038.

But climate campaigners say the agreement to expand the massive open-cast mine goes against Germany’s international commitments to reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. They also cite studies suggesting the coal beneath Luetzerath may never be needed.

The utility company said in a statement early Wednesday that “today, RWE Power will start to demolish the former settlement of Luetzerath.”

It said it is “appealing to the squatters to observe the rule of law and to end the illegal occupation of buildings, plants and sites belonging to RWE peacefully.”

READ MORE: Energy crisis could push Germany into recession: central bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot