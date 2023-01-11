German police have entered a disputed village to evict climate activists protesting at the site in an effort to prevent its demolition to make way for the expansion of a coal mine.

Officers in riot gear moved into the tiny hamlet of Luetzerath on Wednesday which has becomea flashpoint of debate over the country’s climate efforts.

Some stones were thrown at advancing police.

Police announced that the operation had started and that the area would be fenced off. They said on Twitter that people "currently have the possibility to leave the site without further police measures".

About 100 activists kept up efforts to try to block the way into the village.

The government and utility company RWE say the coal is needed to ensure Germany’s energy security.

READ MORE: Germans asked to save more gas as temperatures drop