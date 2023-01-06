WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN: Myanmar mass pardons include 'about 300 political prisoners'
Myanmar's military junta had announced it would free 7,012 prisoners to mark the 75th anniversary of the country gaining independence.
UN: Myanmar mass pardons include 'about 300 political prisoners'
(FILE) Writer Mg Thar Cho, who was imprisoned following the military coup on February 01, 2021, walks free after his release from Insein prison, in Yangon, Myanmar on November 17, 2022. / Reuters Archive
January 6, 2023

Among more than 7,000 prisoners granted amnesty by Myanmar's junta this week were about 300 political prisoners, the United Nations has said.

"It's about 300 who were political prisoners," spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters on Friday, citing "credible sources".

He said that so far, 195 of those cases had been verified.

Local monitoring group AAPP also said it understood 300 political prisoners had been released. It had identified 223 of them and was working to verify other cases.

"The release of political prisoners in Myanmar is not only a relief to those unfairly detained, but also their families," Laurence said.

While welcoming the amnesty, Laurence pointed out that "on the very day that these political prisoners were released, another 22 were detained".

"So the situation continues."

Recommended

And many of the people being detained for opposing military rule, he said, "have been subjected to torture and ill-treatment".

"Such detentions are not only intended to silence the junta's critics, but are also designed to instil fear."

Nearly 17,000 people have been arrested since the military coup in February 2021, and over 13,000 remain in detention, Laurence said, adding that the UN rights chief Volker Turk was preparing a report about the situation in Myanmar.

"The pathway out of Myanmar's crisis is not by locking people up, it is by allowing them to freely, fully and effectively participate in political life," he said.

The military junta, which seized power nearly two years ago, announced on Wednesday it would free 7,012 prisoners to mark the 75th anniversary of Myanmar gaining independence.

READ MORE:UN again blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat

READ MORE:Myanmar uses death sentences as a 'tool to crush opposition' - UN

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report