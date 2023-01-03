The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution calling for the opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and discrimination against the Palestinians.

In a resolution backed by 87 countries, the UN asked the ICJ to determine the legal consequences arising from Israel’s “continuous violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination” and its prolonged occupation that “aims at changing the demographic composition, character, and status of the Palestinian territory since 1967”.

Hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed by Israeli security forces in the occupied territories in what has become one of the bloodiest conflicts in modern times.

Here’s what happened at the UN.

Palestinian ‘victory’

The UN resolution asked the ICJ to advise on how those policies and practices “affect the legal status of the occupation” and what legal consequences arise for all countries and the UN from this status.

The ICJ had earlier weighed in on the issue of Israel’s occupation in 2004, when it ruled that Israel’s wall in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem was illegal.

Israel had rejected that ruling then as it has now, accusing the court of being politically motivated.

While 23 voted against the latest UN resolution, 53 abstained.

Western nations were divided, but the Islamic world, including Türkiye and Arab governments that have normalised relations with Israel, supported the UN move. China and Russia also voted in favour of the resolution.

Palestinian officials praised the UN vote as a victory.

Riyad Mansour, the representative of Palestine to the UN, hailed the nations that were “undeterred by threats and pressure” and supported the resolution.

“This vote comes one day after the new Israeli government was formed pledging to accelerate colonial and racist policies against the Palestinian people,” Mansour said.

“(The) time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the deputy prime minister of the Palestinian national authority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the UN vote as “despicable”.