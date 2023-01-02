A Dutch researcher has announced receiving death threats from the PKK/YPG terror group's social media accounts as well as via emails.

On Twitter, Rena Netjes went public with the incident, saying: "For the past few weeks I have been receiving death threats and other warnings from Rojava Kurdish accounts (incl from Paris)."

"Tonight I got emails that they made my profile on lesbian/gay/sex accounts. I pay a price for exposing PYD propaganda (sic)," she tweeted on Sunday.

In an online report titled "The YPG/PYD During the Syrian Conflict" published in April 2021, Netjes and fellow researcher Erwin Van Veen concluded that "what emerges from the analysis is an organisation that has ruthlessly pursued its objective of establishing and controlling its own autonomous territory and sphere of action".

It added: "The YPG/PYD's record is further muddled by the sway that an organisation external to Syria﻿ – namely the PKK – holds over it ... As it happens, the PKK pursues a regional agenda that includes conflict with several other entities – such as Türkiye and the KDP. The YPG/PYD's link with the PKK makes the support it seeks from external parties such as EU member states neither feasible nor appropriate."

