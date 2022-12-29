Prosecutors in Bolivia has called for Luis Fernando Camacho, the country's main opposition leader, to be remanded in custody for six months in prison while he faces terrorism charges.

"The precautionary measure that has been requested is preventive detention for a period of six months," prosecutor Omar Mejillones told reporters on Thursday.

Prosecutors argue Camacho should be held in a La Paz prison because he is a flight risk and could affect an ongoing investigation.

A judge will now have to decide whether Camacho will be remanded in custody and, if so, whether he will be sent to prison or face home detention.

Camacho, who was detained on Wednesday for his repeated failure to appear for questioning by prosecutors, says he was the victim of political persecution and there is a lack of guarantees of fair treatment.

The opposition leader also said that "the police kidnapped me in a brutal fashion."

The leader of the opposition alliance Creemos [We Believe] declined to answer questions from prosecutors but said he was "proud" of "having taken part in the biggest fight in the history of Bolivia for liberty and democracy and in defence of our vote that they were stealing from us."

Camacho's detention sparked a night of clashes between Camacho supporters and law enforcement officials as protesters torched several public offices and vehicles.

Some roadblocks set up by Camacho allies in Santa Cruz continued to be in place on Thursday amid widespread uncertainty in the region over what would become of the opposition leader.

Authorities have said Camacho took part in a coup when he helped lead mass protests in 2019 that eventually led to the resignation of then-president Evo Morales following elections that the Organization of American States said were marred by fraud.

