The anti-corruption unit of Peru's attorney general's office has detained six generals amid an investigation into allegations the government of ousted former President Pedro Castillo illegally promoted police and military officers.

Police also seized "documents and devices" during a raid of the home of Castillo's former Defence Minister Walter Ayala, the anti-corruption unit said on Monday.

Castillo, who was arrested earlier this month after lawmakers voted him out of office for attempting to illegally dissolve Congress, is being investigated for influence peddling. He faces six separate charges of corruption, all of which he has denied.

"Through these interventions, six of those investigated were arrested. The proceedings include 26 raids nationwide," the attorney general's office said on Twitter.

READ MORE: Peru court orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo