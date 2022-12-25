China has conducted military exercises near Taiwan in response to "provocations" and "collusion" between the United States and the self-ruled island.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) "organised joint combat readiness patrol and joint fire strike drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island," said Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command.

He added that Sunday's exercises were a firm response to the provocations by the US and the Taiwan.

Beijing did not specify the number of aircraft mobilised for the exercises, nor the exact location of these manoeuvers.

The PLA also published photos of a bomber, a warship and an aerial landscape taken from a plane's cockpit showing what it said was a mountain range in Taiwan.

The latter shot was meant to emphasise how close the aircraft got to the Taiwanese coast.

