WORLD
3 MIN READ
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan over US 'provocations'
"This is a firm response to the escalating collusion and provocations by the US and the Taiwanese authorities," a People's Liberation Army spokesperson said.
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan over US 'provocations'
Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the island. / AP Archive
December 25, 2022

China has conducted military exercises near Taiwan in response to "provocations" and "collusion" between the United States and the self-ruled island.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) "organised joint combat readiness patrol and joint fire strike drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island," said Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command.

He added that Sunday's exercises were a firm response to the provocations by the US and the Taiwan.

Beijing did not specify the number of aircraft mobilised for the exercises, nor the exact location of these manoeuvers.

The PLA also published photos of a bomber, a warship and an aerial landscape taken from a plane's cockpit showing what it said was a mountain range in Taiwan.

The latter shot was meant to emphasise how close the aircraft got to the Taiwanese coast.

READ MORE:China scoffs as US passes bill with billions of dollars in Taiwan aid

Recommended

Growing anger

Beijing claims democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory, to be taken one day by force if necessary, and has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the island.

Beijing has been incensed by US President Joe Biden's handling of Taiwan, especially after he said Washington would defend it militarily.

China's Foreign Ministry had also expressed "strong opposition" on Saturday after a US defence bill authorised $10 billion in military aid and seeks to expedite arms sales to Taiwan.

Tensions peaked in August after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, with the PLA staging huge military drills around the island in protest.

Beijing lashes out at any diplomatic action that might lend Taiwan legitimacy and has responded with growing anger to visits by Western officials and politicians.

READ MORE:Biden vows US 'manufacturing is back' at Taiwan semiconductor plant

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people