North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in a fresh weapons demonstration days after US and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills the Communist country viewed as an invasion rehearsal.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details, such as what type of weapon was fired and how far it flew.

South Korea’s military said the missiles travelled about 250 km (155 miles) and 350 km (220 miles), respectively, before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Japanese Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said one of the missiles might have shown an “irregular” trajectory, a possible reference to North Korea’s highly manoeuvrable, nuclear-capable KN-23 missile, which was modelled on Russia’s Iskander missile.

Ino also accused North Korea of significantly raising tensions with repeated weapons tests.

South Korea’s military called the launches “a grave provocation” that hurts international peace. It said South Korea would maintain a firm readiness and closely monitor North Korean moves in coordination with the US.

READ MORE: “DPRK fires two ballistic missiles: South Korea”

On Tuesday, the US flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula for joint training with South Korean warplanes. North Korea typically calls such military exercises by the US and South Korea an invasion rehearsal.