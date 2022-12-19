Militants have killed at least one security official after they took over a portion of a police station in northwest Pakistan, demanding a "safe passage" in exchange for the release of several personnel.

A group of suspected militants detained at a counter-terrorism facility in the Bannu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) province on Sunday managed to break out of the lockups and held security personnel hostage.

The suspects also fired at the security personnel, injuring another two, Mohammad Ali Saif, a KP government spokesperson, told reporters on Monday but declined to offer further details.

The suspects loyal to outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a consortium of several militant groups operating in Pakistan, earlier, in a video message, demanded a safe passage to neighbouring Afghanistan but later termed it a "mistake."

On Monday, The TTP, in a statement sent to a selected group of journalists, claimed the responsibility for the incident, demanding a safe passage to North or South Waziristan instead of Afghanistan.

The TTP warned that in case of an operation, the government and the army will be responsible for casualties.

According to footage going viral on social media, the militants were seen brandishing sophisticated weapons. One of the militants is heard instructing others not to damage property or hurt anyone.

No breakthrough in talks

The situation remained tense in Bannu, which abuts North Waziristan, a former TTP headquarters, as security forces have cordoned off the cantonment area, where the facility is located.

Authorities asked the residents to stay indoors, suspending the internet and mobile phone services in the area.