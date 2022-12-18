Two Palestinian brothers have been killed in a car-ramming attack by an illegal Israeli settler in occupied West Bank, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Mohammad and Muhannad Yousef Muteir, from Qalandia refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem, were fixing a puncture in one of the tyres of their car when an Israeli settler rammed his car into them, killing Mohammad instantly and wounding his brother who succumbed in a hospital later, Zakaria Fayala, a spokesperson for Jerusalem Governorate said on Saturday.

The attack took place near the Israeli checkpoint of Za'tara, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Mohammad's body was taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Nablus, while Muhannad, who was was rushed to a hospital in Israel for medical treatment, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Imad Mutair, cousin of the victims said they were killed after being hit hard by a fast-driving Israeli settler.

Deadly year amid occupation

Palestine's Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed more than 212 Palestinians so far this year in deadly raids.

The United Nations says 2022 has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in 16 years.