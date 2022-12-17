There are 5,000 tourists stranded in Cusco, Peru who had been hoping to see the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu. The tourists are the victims of the political crisis in the country.

“We are concerned because there are tourists - children and elderly people - who are walking from Machu Picchu. The hike is not two hours, it is 8 to 10 hours,” Machu Picchu's Mayor Darwin Baca told local media.

Baca requested humanitarian support from the government with helicopters to mobilize tourists.

The country’s third-largest airport, Cusco International, has been closed since Monday when protesters tried to storm the terminal. Trains were halted Tuesday to and from Machu Picchu, which is experiencing food shortages.

The crisis was sparked by the arrest of the former leftist President Pedro Castillo, which triggered a wave of violent protests that have left 18 people dead, according to Health Minister Rosa Gutierrez.

Roads and rail lines have been blocked with rocks, logs and burned tires and airports have been closed, preventing tourists from leaving the country.

Castillo was ousted and arrested for rebellion last week after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree to avoid impeachment over allegations of corruption.