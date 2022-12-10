The United States has said it was pressing the United Nations not to update a blacklist of companies doing business in illegal Israeli settlements, despite Washington's calls on its ally to stop expansion in occupied territories of Palestine.

The State Department confirmed on Friday that it had approached the UN human rights office with concerns about the list, whose first publication in 2020 infuriated Israel.

The United States "continues to oppose any work to update it" and has raised concerns "directly with the Office of the High Commissioner" for rights, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Our view is that this database only serves to reinforce an anti-Israel bias that too often finds traction in UN venues," he said.

"Also, this database poses a genuine threat to companies doing business or considering business operations in the region."

Companies included in the list

The initial publication — which listed US companies including Airbnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor — was denounced by the then administration of Donald Trump, which had reversed longstanding US opposition to illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.