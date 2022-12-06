TV network Al Jazeera has submitted the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court, saying she was killed by Israeli forces.

The Qatar-based channel said on Tuesday that it had "unearthed new evidence" on the death of the Palestinian-American, shot while covering an Israel army raid in Jenin on May 11.

Al Jazeera said its submission highlighted "new witness evidence and video footage clearly show that Shireen and her colleagues were directly fired at by the Israeli Occupation Forces."

"The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded," the channel said.

'No one will interrogate IDF soldiers'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that no one would question Israeli soldiers.

"No one will interrogate IDF soldiers and no one will preach to us about morals of combat, certainly not the Al Jazeera network," Lapid said.