Muslims in Uganda from all segments of society protested Monday against the arbitrary arrests of Muslim leaders during raids on mosques.

Muslim clerics, parliamentarians, businessmen and community members collectively came out to condemn the arrests, which they say are illegal and uncalled for.

"It’s discriminatory for the government to always raid mosques and violently arrest sheikhs without following the law and detain them incommunicado without producing them in courts of law," said Asuman Basalirwa, chairman of the Parliamentary Muslim Forum and a member of parliament representing Bugiri municipality.

Muslim members of parliament (MPs) also protested against the disrespect of the sanctity of mosques by security agencies which enter the places of worship with their shoes on as they carry out arrests.

Among those arrested recently was the deputy leader of the Tabligh Muslim sect in Uganda, Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje, and more than 10 other Muslim worshippers. The Muslim MPs demand that Sheikh Yahaya be released unconditionally and that security agencies allow access to suspects by their families and lawyers or that they be produced in courts of law.

They further demand that other Muslims detained in prisons be produced in courts of law or the government and the security personnel responsible for these acts will be sued and there will be a nationwide mobilisation of Muslims.

Katikamu South MP Hassan Kirumira said they will not sit back while their fellow Muslims are abducted illegally.