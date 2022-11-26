WORLD
2 MIN READ
Imran Khan: PTI will resign from all assemblies, rally called off
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announces his party is resigning from all assemblies and calls off the protest march to Islamabad because he fears it will cause "havoc" in the country.
Imran Khan: PTI will resign from all assemblies, rally called off
Khan arrived on stage using a walking frame and addressed the crowd from behind bulletproof glass. / AFP
November 26, 2022

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his party will quit the current political system. 

Khan, in his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month, also said on Saturday that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will quit provincial assemblies. 

PTI had already resigned from the federal parliament, but remained in power in two provinces and two administrative units.

Khan has been holding country-wide protests to push the government for early elections since being ousted from power in April.

The protests were to culminate in a march to Islamabad on Saturday, however, Khan said he was calling it off because he feared it would cause havoc in the country.

"I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be havoc and the loss will be to the country," Khan said.

READ MORE:Imran Khan: ‘Psychologically, I’m more determined than ever’

Recommended

Tight security in place

Tight security was in place for Khan's appearance. 

A police official told local television channel Geo TV that a total of 10,000 personnel had been deployed for the event, with snipers positioned at various points for his security.

Khan was earlier this month shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy bound for Islamabad came under attack in the east of the country, in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt by his rivals.

READ MORE: Ex-PM Imran Khan says march on Pakistani capital to resume Tuesday

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people