Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his party will quit the current political system.

Khan, in his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month, also said on Saturday that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will quit provincial assemblies.

PTI had already resigned from the federal parliament, but remained in power in two provinces and two administrative units.

Khan has been holding country-wide protests to push the government for early elections since being ousted from power in April.

The protests were to culminate in a march to Islamabad on Saturday, however, Khan said he was calling it off because he feared it would cause havoc in the country.

"I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be havoc and the loss will be to the country," Khan said.

