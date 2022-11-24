Anwar Ibrahim has been sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister, becoming the country's 10th leader after decades of tumultuous political journey that saw him being ousted as deputy prime minister in the 1990s, sent to jail twice and repeatedly written off by rivals as an also-ran politician.

Anwar took his oath on Thursday before Malaysian King Al Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who named him to the post earlier in the day after winning the reluctant support of smaller political parties to form a "unity government".

A general election was held on Saturday, but the race resulted in a parliament with no majority, forcing the parties to negotiate while thrusting the country into days of political uncertainty.

Anwar's ascent to the premier's post is a second victory for his reformist bloc, which won the 2018 polls but lost power after only 22 months due to a power struggle.

Anwar’s multiethnic Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope), led with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority in the parliament.

His rival candidate Muhyiddin Yassin’s right-leaning National Alliance won 73 seats. Within the alliance, Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party has emerged as the single biggest party with 49 seats.

Muhyiddin had served briefly as the country's eighth prime minister and was vying to return to power.

“Anwar’s political struggle is of a comparable level as (South Africa's) Nelson Mandela, as both went through many persecutions in the process of democratising their countries," said Ei Sun Oh with Singapore's Institute of International Affairs.

“It is hoped that with Anwar in charge, Malaysia could revert to a more open and inclusive society and economy that would hopefully restore its prestige on the world stage."

Firebrand youth leader

Anwar, 75, had been on the cusp of power twice.

A firebrand youth leader, Anwar founded a youth movement before he was recruited into the then-ruling United Malays National Organization (UMNO).