Sympathizers of the PKK/YPG terrorist group held an anti-Türkiye demonstration in Stockholm as Sweden pledged to fight terrorism amid its membership bid to NATO.

Supporters of the terror group gathered in Sergels Torg Square in Sweden’s capital on Sunday, demanding that Sweden impose an arms embargo on Türkiye and cancel the agreement reached this June on Sweden’s prospective NATO membership.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish envoy to request a probe of the incident in Stockholm, said diplomatic sources on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Pence-Kilic (Claw-Sword) Air Operation was conducted in northern Iraq and northern Syria, both areas used by terrorists as hideouts to plan and mount attacks against Türkiye, the National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The operation came after last Sunday's terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

The ministry said the operation was carried out in line with the right of self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.

