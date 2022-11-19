Protesters have attempted to storm the French embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The protesters rallied at the municipal stadium on Friday morning before heading to the French embassy, where they were dispersed by police tear gas, according to the local daily Le Faso.

“Police fired tear gas after negotiations with the protesters asking them to leave the scene peacefully failed. But the protesters responded by stoning the embassy,” it said.

The protesters later reportedly headed toward Kamboinse, about 30 kilometres north of the capital, where a French military base is located.

Video footage showed the protesters, some riding on motorcycles, blowing whistles and vuvuzelas shouting slogans such as “down with France.”

'Move over'

The protesters, mainly youth, accuse France of being responsible for Burkina Faso’s problems, including insecurity.

They also want the military to sever the security partnership with France in favour of Russia.