WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea fires missile, warns of 'fiercer' responses to US and allies
Ballistic missile launch comes hours after Pyongyang threatened "fiercer" military responses against US moves to bolster its military presence in the region.
North Korea fires missile, warns of 'fiercer' responses to US and allies
North Korea has launched a flurry of missiles after US and South Korean warplanes participated in large-scale joint air drills. / Reuters Archive
November 17, 2022

North Korea has warned of "fiercer military responses" to US efforts to boost its military presence in the region with its allies, saying Washington is taking a "gamble it will regret", state media said.

Pyongyang also fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Thursday, after slamming the recent US-Japan-South Korea summit that it warned will lead to "more unpredictable situation."

The three countries' recent joint military drills failed to rein in the North but rather aggravated their own security crisis, and such moves would bring its "fiercer counteractions," said North Korea's Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, slamming the summit, during which the leaders criticised Pyongyang's weapons tests and pledged greater security cooperation.

Recommended

"The US will be well aware that it is gambling for which it will certainly regret," Choe said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

The statement came amid North Korea's flurry of missile launches and after US and South Korean warplanes' participated in large-scale joint air drills.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people