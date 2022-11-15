The family of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was likely killed by an Israeli soldier, praised a US decision to open a probe into her death.

"This is an important step," a statement from the Palestinian-American family said on Tuesday, voicing hope for a "truly independent, credible and thorough probe".

Abu Akleh was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank on May 11.

The veteran reporter was wearing a bulletproof vest marked "Press" and a helmet when she was shot in the head in the Jenin refugee camp, a historic flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Israeli army conceded on September 5 that one of its soldiers had likely shot Abu Akleh after mistaking her for a militant.

The Abu Akleh family noted that it had been asking for a US probe "since the beginning".

"It is what the United States should do when a US citizen is killed abroad, especially when they were killed, like Shireen, by a foreign military."

Israel won't cooperate