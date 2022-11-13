WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, Japan, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test
US President Joe Biden held talks with allies Japan and South Korea as fears mount North Korea would soon conduct its seventh nuclear test amid a record-breaking recent spate of missile tests.
US, Japan, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test
The leaders issued a joint statement condemning the recent barrage, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile. / AFP
November 13, 2022

The United States, Japan and South Korea have vowed a "strong and resolute response" if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.

US President Joe Biden held talks with allies Japan and South Korea in Phnom Penh on Sunday, on the eve of a crunch meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, whom he will press to rein in Kim Jong Un's regime.

A record-breaking recent spate of missile tests by North Korea sent fears soaring that the reclusive state would soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.

Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol issued a joint statement condemning the recent barrage, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"They reaffirm that a DPRK nuclear test would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community," the statement said, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.

Recommended

The trio met on the sidelines of an East Asian Summit in the Cambodian capital.

"President Biden reiterated that the US commitment to defend Japan and the ROK is ironclad and backed by the full range of capabilities, including nuclear," the statement added, using an abbreviation for the South's official name.

READ MORE: Biden to urge Xi to rein in North Korea in G20 talks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people