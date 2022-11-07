Monday, November 7, 2022

Ukraine says it never refused to negotiate with Russia, wants talks with Putin successor

A senior adviser to Ukraine's president said that Kiev had never refused to negotiate with Moscow and that it was ready for talks with Russia's future leader, but not with Vladimir Putin.

The comments on Twitter by Mykhailo Podolyak followed a Washington Post report on Saturday saying the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukraine's leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Moscow.

"Ukraine has never refused to negotiate. Our negotiating position is known and open," he wrote on Twitter, saying that Russia should first withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Ukraine calls for boycott of international firms continuing to work in Russia

Ukraine called for a boycott of various international companies that have maintained operations in Russia despite the war between the two countries.

International companies which continue to operate in Russia "are directly funding Russian war crimes and genocide of Ukrainians," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to a tweet by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, adding" I reiterate my call on their customers and partners to boycott these brands until they stop making blood profits and pull out of Russia."

The tweet included a picture that contained the logos of various international Western companies that it said continue to operate in Russia, with Nestle, P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Philips, Siemens, Bayer, and Unilever among them.

Russia issues rare denial of "pointless losses" by brigade in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry took the unusual step of denying reports by Russian military bloggers that a naval infantry unit had lost hundreds of men in a fruitless offensive in eastern Ukraine, the state-owned RIA news agency said.

It said the ministry had rejected the bloggers' assertions that the 155th marine brigade of the Pacific Fleet had suffered "high, pointless losses in people and equipment".

On the contrary, in the course of 10 days the unit had advanced 5 km into Ukrainian defensive positions southwest of Donetsk, RIA quoted the ministry as saying.

Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson

Russian-backed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines.

The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday following damage to three power lines.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the pro-Kremlin administration of the partially occupied Kherson region, said on Monday that “power and connectivity is being partially restored" in Kherson city.

The alleged attack occurred on the Berislav-Kakhovka power line, and Russian state media reported on Sunday that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had also been damaged by Ukrainian strikes.

Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now fighting with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Putin said 80,000 were "in the zone of the special military operation" - the term Russia uses for its war in Ukraine - and the rest of the almost 320,000 draftees were at training camps in Russia.

"We now have 50,000 in their combat units. The rest are not taking part in the fighting yet," Interfax quoted Putin as saying during a visit to the Tver region, outside Moscow.

Ukraine hails arrival of Western air defence systems

Ukraine has announced it received more air defence systems from Western military allies, saying the weapons would help defend against Russian attacks that have recently targeted energy infrastructure.

"NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and will make our skies safer," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on social media.

"We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US," Reznikov added.

Zelenskyy warns of more attacks on energy infrastructure

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned against more potential Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The mayor of Kiev urged residents to consider preparing to leave temporarily if the capital lost water and power supplies.