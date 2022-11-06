Sunday, November 6, 2022

Ukraine's army has accused Russia of the large-scale destruction of civilian vessels moored on the banks of the Dnipro River in the occupied southern region of Kherson, which Kiev's forces are trying to capture.

The Ukrainian General Staff's spokesperson said in a statement that the fuel from the destroyed vessels had leaked into the river's delta and also accused Moscow's forces of appropriating the vessels' engines and other equipment.

The Ukrainian General Staff gave no explanation for Moscow's actions. There was no immediate comment from the Russian Defence Ministry.

Kherson's pro-Russia admin says no power supply after 'sabotage'

The Russian-backed administration in Ukraine's Kherson region has said that a number of settlements, including Kherson city had lost water and power supplies after what it said was an act of "sabotage".

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian-supported Kherson administration said that electricity and water supplies were "temporarily absent" after what it said was a "terrorist attack" damaged three power lines in the region.

It said that the attack had been organised by Ukraine, though it provided no evidence. Battlefield accounts have not been verified from either side.

Ukrainian, EU leaders discuss aid, grain deal, sanctions against Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss financial assistance to Ukraine, the grain deal and strengthening sanctions against Iran.

“Discussed macro-financial aid to Ukraine for the current year & 2023 with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Noted the importance of continuing the grain initiative for world food security. Discussed increasing sanctions & opposing actions of Iran, which supports aggression,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen announced that the EU will propose a financial support package for Ukraine for 2023, without specifying a specific date.

In Russian-held Donetsk, freed POWs return to tearful reunions

Fighters affiliated with the Russian-backed administration of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region have arrived in the town of Amvrosiivka after being freed in a prisoner swap with the Ukrainian military.

The fighters were freed during a prisoner exchange on November 3, with the two sides in the eight-month-old conflict releasing 107 captives each.

Prisoner exchanges have been a regular occurrence during the conflict, with both military personnel and high-ranking politicians released in the swaps.

Rocket strikes kill people

Russian strikes have killed two more people in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

One person was killed during rocket strikes targeting Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

“At night, the enemy made two rocket attacks on the regional center. One of the rockets hit the grounds of a private enterprise. As a result of the attack, one person died,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, said on Telegram.

Tymoshenko further noted that a fire broke out in an area of 800 square meters due to the blast.

The official said another rocket fell on private property without hurting anyone, though resulting in two cars being damaged.