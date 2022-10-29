Saturday, October 29, 2022

Russia has suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain, following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

This came “in the light of the recent events connected to the terrorist attacks against ships of the Black Sea Fleet," a ministry statement said.

In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the Ukrainian armed forces of using the humanitarian corridor to carry out attacks at Russia's military base and the Black Sea Fleet.

“In connection with the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces, led by British specialists, including against Russian ships that ensure the functioning of the relevant humanitarian corridor (which can only be classified as a terrorist attack), the Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the Black Sea initiative and is suspending its implementation indefinitely from today,” the Russian statement said.

Russia, Ukraine confirm another exchange of prisoners

Russia and Ukraine confirmed they exchanged more prisoners of war.

Russia Russian Defence Ministry statement said that 50 Russian servicemen were released and added that they will be transported to Moscow by military transport planes, where they will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.

In a separate statement, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said 52 officers, medics, sergeants, and soldiers have returned home thanks to the prisoner exchange with Russia.

Russian navy 'repels' drone attack on Crimea's Sevastopol port

The Russian navy has thwarted a drone attack on the Sevastopol port, home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-allied authorities said.

"Today, starting at 04:30 am for several hours, various air defence systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Saturday. "All UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been shot down."

The governor said the city's services were on "alert", but said no "civilian infrastructure" had been damaged. A student dormitory at an art college near the port saw "one windowpane burst" but "no harm was done", he added.

Russia eyes US nuclear bombs in Europe

Russia, in its military planning, will take into account the modernisation of US nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said.

"We cannot ignore the plans to modernise nuclear weapons, those free-fall bombs that are in Europe," RIA news agency cited Grushko as saying.

"The United States is modernising them, increasing their accuracy and reducing the power of the nuclear charge, that is, they turn these weapons into 'battlefield weapons', thereby reducing the nuclear threshold."

Earlier this week, Politico, citing a US diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the issue, reported that the US had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.