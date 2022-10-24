Five Palestinians were killed and 22 others injured in a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Palestine’s Health Ministry has said.

“There are three dead and 19 wounded, three of them seriously, by Israeli fire in Nablus,” the ministry said in a brief statement early Tuesday, referring to a city in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry later reported that another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire, this time in Ramallah, home to the headquarters of Mahmoud Abbas' Palestinian Authority in the central occupied West Bank.

The ministry also updated the death toll with another Palestinian killed in Nablus. Five of the wounded are in critical condition.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is establishing "urgent contacts in order to stop this aggression against our people" in Nablus, his spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinah said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses have told Anadolu Agency that the sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard in Nablus as a large force of Israeli troops entered the city from multiple fronts and raided a house in the region.

Israeli army in a statement said that its troops are currently operating in the Nablus region.

Separately, a newly formed armed group that named themselves “Den of Lions” has called on Palestinians to take action. “The time has come to get out of the lions’ den”.

'Den of Lions'