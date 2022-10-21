Eighteen people, including two policemen, have been killed in intercommunal violence between nomadic herders and farmers in central Nigeria's Benue State, officials said.

"From the latest report I received, 18 people were killed in the attack, two policemen and 16 residents of the village," Paul Hemba, security adviser to Benue state governor said on Thursday.

"Security agencies were alerted and they deployed in the affected area which helped in stopping the attack, otherwise the casualties would have been higher," he added.

But Kertyo Tyounbur, chairman of the Ukum local government area of Benue, where the violence took place, gave a death toll of 23.

Violence broke out early on Wednesday when herders stormed Gbeji farming village in Ukum district, shooting indiscriminately,

Disputes between cattle herders and local farming settlements over land, grazing and water rights are common in central and northwestern regions of Africa's most populous nation.

Several other people were wounded in the attack and were taken to local hospitals.

Peace meeting