Single-parent families are among the many who are currently facing challenges amid the country’s economic crisis and high levels of inflation, recorded at its highest in nearly five decades in late summer.

Indian-born data engineer Abi Saripalli, 34, has been living in Berlin for around a decade and recently moved into a new home close to the city centre. The married mother of one, whose daughter is five-years-old, says that she and her husband have already started to implement solutions - albeit short-term ones - to help them manage the expected increases that their gas and electric company have already warned them about.

“We are paying around 90 Euros for heating and electricity per month now and we have been warned that this could double per month for the same amount of usage,” she says. “We have not been turning on the heating and have brought more warm clothes as well as more energy-efficient lights. It isn’t too cold in the mornings yet, but evenings are starting to get chilly and so we put on our sweaters. From November, it will start getting colder so we will have to start putting on the heating in the mornings.”

Saripalli says she has noticed how the adjustment has been easier for her daughter compared with her and her husband. She adds, “Climate awareness exists a lot in schools and kindergartens here so for children what is happening is not a big shock. It is more so for adults because we haven’t been trained as kids to think about umweltschutz (environmental protection). My husband and I have to remind each other to do things like turn off lights but my daughter is much better at this and turns things off for me. Or when I turn on the tap and let the water run for even a few seconds, she tells me, 'Mommy, you need to turn the tap off because fishes won't have water in the pond otherwise'.”

Small and middle-size businesses - including bakeries, manufacturers and hotels are also feeling the effects of the crisis. Some 718 German entities became insolvent in August, a 26 percent jump over the previous year, according to theIWH economic institute.

Wellness centres and spas, hugely popular culture in Germany, are already among those forced to change their energy consumption patterns as winter sets in. It is a process that Helga Roehle, the 64-year-old manager at the Hamam Berlin, Germany’s oldest Turkish bathing centre in the southeastern district Kreuzberg, has already begun.

Situated within one of the area’s most iconic buildings, the Schokofabrik - a former chocolate factory that has been serving as a self-organised space offering classes, sports and other activities for women and girls for four decades - the hamam relies on large amounts of energy usage across the seven days a week that it is open.

As Roehle says, “We use a lot of energy to heat the sauna and spa areas and we have been told that prices could rise six times more than what we are paying now. In order to try and prepare for the winter months ahead, we have started to implement measures such as electricity production on our roof and explore the reduction of energy usage in the hamam through new technologies.”

Roehle says that hamam, which has a rotating staff number of around 50 people, will also need to increase the costs of its treatments, including Kese (full body peeling) and Sabunlama (soap massage) by around 10 percent, which will go into effect this month.

“The general mood in the hamam is one of worry and concern. We have just come out of the pandemic and the forced closure during that period, now we have the war in Ukraine and we still have the backdrop of climate change. We hope this can all come to an end soon,” she says.