WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians in occupied territories face one of deadliest years on record
Near-daily Israeli military raids into the occupied West Bank have resulted in the deaths of at least 100 Palestinians, according to the United Nations.
Palestinians in occupied territories face one of deadliest years on record
Israel has intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank in recent months and according to Palestinian figures, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank this year.
October 9, 2022

The United Nations has said at least 100 Palestinians, including children, have been killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank this year.

"I am alarmed by the deteriorating security situation, including the rise in armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem," Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said in a statement on Saturday.

Wennesland called for reducing "tensions immediately to open the space for crucial initiatives aimed at establishing a viable political horizon."

Israeli forces frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with local residents.

READ MORE: Israeli troops kill teens, wound dozens in Palestine's West Bank

Israel says its military and police operations are aimed at combating terrorism, while the Palestinians view them as a means of maintaining a nearly 55-year military occupation that shows no sign of ending.

Recommended

According to Palestinian figures, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank this year.

About 16 Israelis have been killed in the same period, the UN said.

Israel illegally captured the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestinians want the territory returned in accordance with international law to form the main part of their future state.

READ MORE: Outrage as Israeli troops 'chase to death' Palestinian boy

READ MORE: Is Israel ‘denationalising’ Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles