WORLD
2 MIN READ
French police fire tear gas to disperse Mahsa Amini protests in Paris
Officers in full anti-riot armour, backed by a line of vans blocked the path of the protesters as they sought to approach the Iranian embassy
French police fire tear gas to disperse Mahsa Amini protests in Paris
People face riot police as they take part in a demonstration in support of Iranian protesters in Paris, on September 25, 2022. / AFP
September 25, 2022

French police used tear gas and employed anti-riot tactics to prevent hundreds of people protesting in Paris from marching on Tehran's embassy. 

The protesters had gathered for the second day running to express outrage at the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran's so-called morality police last week — and to show solidarity with the protests that have erupted in Iran.

The protest had began peacefully at Trocadero Square. 

But police in full anti-riot armour, backed by a line of vans blocked the path of the protesters as they sought to approach the Iranian embassy a short distance away. They fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The use of tear gas angered activists already upset by President Emmanuel Macron's talks and public handshake with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week.

READ MORE: Iran's Raisi calls for 'decisive action' against anti-government protests

Recommended

London demo

Similarly tense scenes took place in London, where images posted on social media showed protesters seeking to break through police security barriers outside the Iranian embassy there.

"Further police resources were brought in to support those on the ground after protesters attempted to breach police lines and had thrown missiles at officers," London police said in a statement.

Police made five arrests were made and several officers received minor injuries, it added.

READ MORE: US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran as protesters rally

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia