French police used tear gas and employed anti-riot tactics to prevent hundreds of people protesting in Paris from marching on Tehran's embassy.

The protesters had gathered for the second day running to express outrage at the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran's so-called morality police last week — and to show solidarity with the protests that have erupted in Iran.

The protest had began peacefully at Trocadero Square.

But police in full anti-riot armour, backed by a line of vans blocked the path of the protesters as they sought to approach the Iranian embassy a short distance away. They fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The use of tear gas angered activists already upset by President Emmanuel Macron's talks and public handshake with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week.

