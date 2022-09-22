G7 foreign ministers have said they will pursue further sanctions against Russia, following President Vladimir Putin's move to mobilise reservists for the offensive in Ukraine.

Ministers from the Group of Seven "deplored deliberate Russian escalatory steps, including the partial mobilisation of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric," they said in a statement on Wednesday night.

The G7 would "pursue further targeted sanctions and are committed to sustained economic and political pressure on Russia," they said after a meeting on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We will study, we will adopt, new restrictive measures, both personal and sectoral," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who attended the meeting, told reporters earlier on Wednesday after a meeting with his European colleagues.

READ MORE: Leaders at UN session denounce Russia over Ukraine crisis, referendum plans