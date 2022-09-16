WORLD
Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea
“The situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard, which rescued the irregular migrants,” Turkish National Defence Ministry said.
September 16, 2022

A Turkish drone has captured footage of Greek forces pushing back irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

On Wednesday, the drone filmed irregular migrants being transferred to two inflatable boats and pushed back towards Turkish territorial waters near Uzunadalar, off the coast of Izmir's Cesme district, the ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

“The situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard, which rescued the irregular migrants,” it added.

This Tuesday, six irregular migrants, including two babies and three children, lost their lives when Greek forces pushed them back to Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean, said the Turkish Interior Ministry.

The Turkish Coast Guard found the six dead migrants, including one woman, while rescuing 73 migrants off the Turkish coast of Marmaris who had been pushed back by Greek forces.

The rescued migrants told coast guard officials that they were pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces.

Greece's illegal practice condemned

Türkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

