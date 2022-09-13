Tuesday, September 13, 2022

US mulls more Ukraine weapons amid 'shift in momentum'

Washington plans another weapons shipment to Ukraine soon, a senior US official said, hailing Kiev's new "momentum" in driving back Russian invaders.

"I do think you'll see another one here in the coming days," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, referring to another tranche in the multi-billion-dollar US program to support the pro-Western country's military.

"I think what you're seeing is certainly a shift in momentum by the Ukrainian armed forces," Kirby said, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be the one to "determine and decide whether he feels militarily they've reached a turning point."

Despite the "dramatic events ..., it's war and war is unpredictable."

Russia announces 'massive strikes' across Ukraine front

Russia has said that it was carrying out "massive strikes" across the Ukrainian front line and accused Ukrainian soldiers of abusing civilians in territories recaptured in a counter-offensive.

Moscow's retaliation came after it was forced to pull back its troops from swathes of the northeast, particularly in the Kharkiv region, following Kiev's lightning assault to wrest back terrain.

"Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

As for the residents of the Kharkiv region, according to incoming reports, there are a lot of punitive measures... people are being tortured, people are being mistreated and so on. This is, of course, outrageous. - Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman

Ukraine: Northeastern offensive has retaken 3,800 sq km in a week

Ukraine's lightning counter-offensive has recaptured 3,800 square kilometres of territory in its northeastern Kharkiv region since September 6, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said.

Speaking live on Ukrainian television from the recaptured town of Balakliia, Malyar said that the territory recaptured from Russian forces consisted of more than 300 settlements and around 150,000 current residents.

"The operation is ongoing. Its aim is the full liberation of Kharkiv region... We believe that this will happen in the nearest future," Malyar said.

Ukraine criticises Germany over arms supplies

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany of ignoring Kiev's pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only "abstract fears and excuses" for not providing such military hardware.

His comment came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a new appeal to the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian forces move to consolidate control over a large swathe of northeastern territory recaptured from Russia.

Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kiev is not? - Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister

7 more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye

Seven more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

A ministry statement did not disclose the ships’ points of departure or destinations.

Since August 1, more than 100 ships have carried over 2.5M tons of agricultural products through the grain corridor.

Ukraine advancing in Kharkiv region but fighting still raging: minister