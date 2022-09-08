Indian and Chinese soldiers have begun pulling back from one of the key friction points on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, India’s defence ministry has said.

"The Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The disengagement followed a16th round of commander-level talks between the two countries in July, it said.

There was no immediate comment by the Chinese government.

There are three key friction points between the countries, at Depsang, Pangong and Gogra-Hotsprings. Some disengagement of troops occurred last year from the Pangong Tso sector.