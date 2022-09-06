A Palestinian has been killed and 16 wounded after Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition.

"The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: a 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals," the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Mohammed Musa Mohammed Sabaaneh, 29.

The Israeli army said it entered Jenin overnight "in order to demolish the residence" of the alleged perpetrator of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.

Human rights activists say Israel's policy of demolishing the homes of suspected attackers amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.

100 Palestinians killed