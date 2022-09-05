The Israeli army has claimed that Al Jazeera's late veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by "wrong" gunfire from an Israeli soldier.

In a statement on Monday, it said that after a series of investigations conducted by a specialised professional team, it had not been possible to determine for sure who was responsible for Abu Akleh's killing.

However, it noted a "high possibility" that she was killed by "wrong fire" from soldiers shooting at Palestinian protesters.

The army went on to claim that the possibility of Abu Akleh being killed by a Palestinian gunman remained on the table.

On May 11, Abu Akleh, 51, was covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when she was shot dead.

Palestinian officials and her employer, Al Jazeera, said she was killed by Israeli forces.